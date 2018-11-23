PoldarkEpisode 8 Season 4 Episode 8 | 52m 43s Elizabeth hopes to persuade George that Valentine is his child once and for all. Ross returns to Cornwall to mend things with Demelza. The Poldarks look to a new century of change together. Aired: 11/18/18 Expires: 12/02/18 Rating: TV-14 Closed CaptioningVideo has closed captioning.Buy Now:PBSBuy DVDs AppleBuy on iTunes AmazonBuy on AmazoncheckmarkAdd to WatchlistWatch PreviewProblems Playing Video?Report a ProblemClosed CaptioningShare:Share this video on FacebookFacebookShare this video on TwitterTwitterShare this video on Google PlusGoogleShare this video via EmailE-mailEmbedEmbed Code for this videoEmbed CodePoldarkEpisode 8Season 4 Episode 8Width in pixels px Height in pixels px Copied to your clipboardLabelCopy to ClipboardClick to copy embed code for videoCloseCloseReport a ProblemBefore you submit an error, please consult our Troubleshooting Guide.Type of ErrorVideo doesn't loadVideo loads, but doesn't playVideo jumps back/forwardOnly audio is streamingSponsorship playback errorOtherPlease add more detailsCancelSubmit ReportYour report has been successfully submitted. Thank you for helping us improve PBS Video.CloseCloseClose Learn More Down Recap: Episode 8 Revisit the Poldark Season 4 finale that had our tricorns overflowing with tears! Cast Interview: Heida Reed Actress Heida Reed on her character, castmates, & Poldark's shocking Season 4 finale. Cast Candids Through the Years See the Poldark cast's camaraderie in action in photos you've never seen before!Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking Cruises and Farmers Insurance with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.