Nature

Equus "Story of the Horse | Episode 2: Chasing the Wind

Season 37 Episode 9 | 52m 59s

Discover how humans have partnered with the horse throughout the centuries, creating more than 350 breeds found all around the world.

Aired: 01/23/19

Expires: 02/19/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.
Video thumbnail: Nature Equus "Story of the Horse" | Episode 1: Origins

Nature

Equus "Story of the Horse" | Episode 1: Origins

Travel around the world to uncover the history of mankind’s relationship with the horse.

S37 Ep8 | 53m 29s

Video thumbnail: Nature Attenborough and the Sea Dragon

Nature

Attenborough and the Sea Dragon

Join Sir David Attenborough as he uncovers a new species of Ichthyosaur.

S37 Ep7 | 53m 29s

Video thumbnail: Nature Snow BearsPassport

Nature

Snow Bears

Witness the incredible journey of newborn polar bear cubs as they learn to survive.

S37 Ep6 | 53m 29s

Video thumbnail: Nature Dogs in the Land of LionsPassport

Nature

Dogs in the Land of Lions

Follow a close-knit family of wild dogs growing up in a land ruled by lions.

S37 Ep5 | 53m 29s

Video thumbnail: Nature A Squirrel's Guide to SuccessPassport

Nature

A Squirrel's Guide to Success

Discover the extraordinary abilities of squirrels.

S37 Ep4 | 53m 29s

Video thumbnail: Nature Super Cats: Episode 3 | Science and SecretsPassport

Nature

Super Cats: Episode 3 | Science and Secrets

It's a critical time for cat research and conservation.

S37 Ep3 | 53m 29s

Video thumbnail: Nature Super Cats: Episode 2 | Cats in Every CornerPassport

Nature

Super Cats: Episode 2 | Cats in Every Corner

Discover how cats have conquered the world, thriving in almost every landscape on Earth.

S37 Ep2 | 53m 29s

Video thumbnail: Nature Super Cats: Episode 1 | Extreme LivesPassport

Nature

Super Cats: Episode 1 | Extreme Lives

Discover what makes big cats among the world’s most diverse and successful predators.

S37 Ep1 | 53m 29s

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Nature These Arctic Horses Don't Mind the Cold

Nature

These Arctic Horses Don't Mind the Cold

Yakutian horses have evolved to be able to withstand extremely cold temperatures.

Clip: S37 Ep9 | 1m 54s

Video thumbnail: Nature How Seals Help Wild Horses

Nature

How Seals Help Wild Horses

The wild horses of Sable Island are able to thrive thanks to seals.

Clip: S37 Ep9 | 1m 14s

