Victoria

Et In Arcadia

Season 3 Episode 3 | 53m 2s

At Osborne House, Albert relishes the opportunity to spend time with the family away from London. Victoria is desperate to get back to the Palace and the business of politics.

Aired: 01/27/19

Expires: 02/10/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.
Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: Victoria Et In Arcadia

Now Showing

Victoria

Et In Arcadia

Albert relishes family time away from London, but Victoria wants to get to the Palace.

S3 Ep3 | 53m 2s

Et In Arcadia

S3 Ep3 | 53m 2s

Video thumbnail: Victoria London Bridge is Falling Down

Victoria

London Bridge is Falling Down

Victoria must decide whether to fight the Chartists or allow them to give their petition.

S3 Ep2 | 53m 3s

London Bridge is Falling Down

S3 Ep2 | 53m 3s

Video thumbnail: Victoria Uneasy Lies the Head that Wears the CrownPassport

Victoria

Uneasy Lies the Head that Wears the Crown

Revolution sweeps across Europe and pressure builds on Victoria with new arrivals.

S3 Ep1 | 53m 2s

Uneasy Lies the Head that Wears the Crown

S3 Ep1 | 53m 2s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Victoria Victoria's Big Splash

Victoria

Victoria's Big Splash

In this behind the scenes video, see what Victoria's day at the beach was really like.

Clip: S3 Ep3 | 1m 8s

Victoria's Big Splash

Clip: S3 Ep3 | 1m 8s

Video thumbnail: Victoria Preview

Victoria

Preview

Albert and Victoria get away to Osborne House, but all is not idyllic.

Preview: S3 Ep3 | 27s

Preview

Preview: S3 Ep3 | 27s

Video thumbnail: Victoria Scene

Victoria

Scene

Skerrett and Francatelli are ready for a new life, but not without some nerves.

Clip: S3 Ep3 | 49s

Scene

Clip: S3 Ep3 | 49s

See All
Fact or Fiction: Episode 3

Feature

Fact or Fiction: Episode 3

Read Now

Explore Masterpiece Shows

Masterpiece
The Miniaturist
The Durrells in Corfu
Poldark
Press
Little Women