Celebrate 500 episodes of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW with a multi-platform special that follows the pivotal stories behind some of the series’ most extraordinary finds through all-new interviews with longtime appraisers, guests, antique experts and more!

Aired: 11/04/19

Expires: 01/04/21

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.
Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Junk in the Trunk 9

Antiques Roadshow

Junk in the Trunk 9

Discover never-before-seen appraisals from all Season 23 cities, like a $40K-$60K find!

S23 Ep26 | 52m 29s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow The Gen X YearsPassport

Antiques Roadshow

The Gen X Years

Explore the era between Boomers and Millennials to discover exciting treasures from Gen X!

S23 Ep25 | 52m 28s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Extraordinary Finds

Antiques Roadshow

Extraordinary Finds

Celebrate 500 episodes with an hour of pivotal moments, amazing finds, interviews & more!

S23 Ep24 | 52m 26s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Out of This WorldPassport

Antiques Roadshow

Out of This World

Discover space-themed treasures including NASA memorabilia, SciFi finds & more!

S23 Ep23 | 52m 23s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Vintage MemphisPassport

Antiques Roadshow

Vintage Memphis

Marvel at magnificent Memphis treasures from Season 9, like a $100K updated appraisal!

S23 Ep22 | 52m 31s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Vintage Providence

Antiques Roadshow

Vintage Providence

Revist Season 10 to see if treasures from the smallest state have the biggest value.

S23 Ep21 | 52m 30s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Vintage BismarckPassport

Antiques Roadshow

Vintage Bismarck

Travel to Bismarck for Season 10 updates, including a value jump to $400,000-$600,000!

S23 Ep20 | 52m 32s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Vintage HoustonPassport

Antiques Roadshow

Vintage Houston

Everything is bigger in Texas—including the updated values of treasures from 2005.

S23 Ep19 | 52m 32s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Vintage Tampa 2019Passport

Antiques Roadshow

Vintage Tampa 2019

Soak up Sunshine State Appraisals from 2005, Including a $100,000-$150,000 Treasure!

S23 Ep18 | 52m 32s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Vintage RenoPassport

Antiques Roadshow

Vintage Reno

"Go all in" on updated Reno appraisals from 2004. See what has since doubled in value!

S23 Ep17 | 52m 31s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Vintage St. PaulPassport

Antiques Roadshow

Vintage St. Paul

Discover which marvelous Minnesota treasure has skyrocketed in the market to $2M – $3M!

S23 Ep16 | 52m 32s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Churchill Downs Racetrack, Hour 3Passport

Antiques Roadshow

Churchill Downs Racetrack, Hour 3

Giddy up for great antiques at Churchill Downs Racetrack!

S23 Ep15 | 52m 29s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Segment: Robert Waterhouse — Early 15th-Century Bodhisattva

Antiques Roadshow

Segment: Robert Waterhouse — Early 15th-Century Bodhisattva

Robert Waterhouse discusses a rare and valuable bodhisattva he found in St. Louis in 2017.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 6m 7s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Segment: Nicho Lowry — Bern Hill Posters & Maquettes

Antiques Roadshow

Segment: Nicho Lowry — Bern Hill Posters & Maquettes

Nicho Lowry talks about his thrill in discovering an unknown artist in Louisville.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 4m 15s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Segment: Lee Dunbar — Boston Red Stockings Archive

Antiques Roadshow

Segment: Lee Dunbar — Boston Red Stockings Archive

Lee Dunbar reminisces about her million-dollar baseball-card discovery in NYC in 2014!

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 3m 49s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Digital Short: Keno — Why Grunge Is Good

Antiques Roadshow

Digital Short: Keno — Why Grunge Is Good

Leigh Keno explains why maybe you shouldn't clean that grungy furniture!

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 1m 22s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Digital Short: Mason — What Made Me Think It Was Chinese?

Antiques Roadshow

Digital Short: Mason — What Made Me Think It Was Chinese?

Lark Mason describes his initial reasoning on why he believed the screen was Chinese.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 1m 27s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Digital Short: Katz — Why Do You Love Folk Art?

Antiques Roadshow

Digital Short: Katz — Why Do You Love Folk Art?

Allan Katz talks explains how and why he became such a Folk Art fanatic.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 1m 56s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Digital Short: Hear More from Ken Gloss

Antiques Roadshow

Digital Short: Hear More from Ken Gloss

Ken Gloss on why he loves seeing — and touching — old books and manuscripts.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 2m 3s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Digital Short: Buxton — Distinguishing Between Phases

Antiques Roadshow

Digital Short: Buxton — Distinguishing Between Phases

John Buxton defines the different phases of a Navajo blanket.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 34s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Digital Short: Barrett — The Buffalo Bill Era

Antiques Roadshow

Digital Short: Barrett — The Buffalo Bill Era

Noel Barrett discusses the significance of the Buffalo Bill era.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 1m 56s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Promo: Interview with the Producers

Antiques Roadshow

Promo: Interview with the Producers

Promo: Luke Crafton and Marsha Bemko talk Extraordinary Finds

Preview: S23 Ep24 | 1m 30s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Segment: Allan Katz — Child's Swan Sleigh, ca. 1880

Antiques Roadshow

Segment: Allan Katz — Child's Swan Sleigh, ca. 1880

Allan Katz talks about his mate to the swan-shaped sled he found in Milwaukee.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 4m 44s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Segment: Laura Woolley — 1969 John Lennon "Bed In" Sign

Antiques Roadshow

Segment: Laura Woolley — 1969 John Lennon "Bed In" Sign

Laura Woolley remembers the John & Yoko memorabilia that almost floored her guest in NYC.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 3m 1s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Segment: John Sollo — Charles Rohlfs Mahogany Chair

Antiques Roadshow

Segment: John Sollo — Charles Rohlfs Mahogany Chair

John Sollo reminisces about a unique Charles Rohlfs chair he appraised in 2006.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 4m 17s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Segment: Michael Grogan — Erik Magnussen Original Drawing

Antiques Roadshow

Segment: Michael Grogan — Erik Magnussen Original Drawing

Roadshow visits RISD to learn about their acquisition of the Magnussen coffee set designs.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 4m 9s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Interview with the "Extraordinary Finds" Producers

Antiques Roadshow

Interview with the "Extraordinary Finds" Producers

Producer Luke Crafton interviews Executive Producer Marsha Bemko on ROADSHOW's milestone.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 5m 19s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Digital Short: Nancy's Story

Antiques Roadshow

Digital Short: Nancy's Story

tk

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 1m 38s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Digital Short: Katz — See Inside Allan Katz's Living Room

Antiques Roadshow

Digital Short: Katz — See Inside Allan Katz's Living Room

Allan Katz invited our cameras into his home to see his fantastic Folk Art collection.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 1m 15s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Digital Short: Hi, I'm Nicho Lowry

Antiques Roadshow

Digital Short: Hi, I'm Nicho Lowry

Nicho tries to get in the zone in these outrageous outtakes.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 1m 9s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Digital Short: Fesko — Why Remington Is Often Faked

Antiques Roadshow

Digital Short: Fesko — Why Remington Is Often Faked

Colleene Fesko explains why Frederic Remington is one of the most forged artists.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 54s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Digital Short: Dunbar — What You Don't See at ROADSHOW

Antiques Roadshow

Digital Short: Dunbar — What You Don't See at ROADSHOW

Lee Dunbar discusses what goes into appraising your antiques.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 1m 38s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Digital Short: Buxton — Who Was Kit Carson?

Antiques Roadshow

Digital Short: Buxton — Who Was Kit Carson?

John Buxton explains more about Kit Carson's possible connection to the Navajo blanket.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 1m 31s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Digital Short: Farmer — Appraising Before the Internet

Antiques Roadshow

Digital Short: Farmer — Appraising Before the Internet

Ken Farmer reflects upon appraising at ROADSHOW back in the early 2000s.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 1m 13s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Digital Short: Hear More from Ken Price

Antiques Roadshow

Digital Short: Hear More from Ken Price

tk

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 2m 8s

Video thumbnail: Antiques Roadshow Segment: Ken Farmer — John Lehman Stoneware Jug, ca. 1870

Antiques Roadshow

Segment: Ken Farmer — John Lehman Stoneware Jug, ca. 1870

Ken Farmer recollects a memorable face jug he discovered with Carl Crossman in 2001.

Clip: S23 Ep24 | 3m 23s

