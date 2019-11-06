Extraordinary Finds
Season 23 Episode 24 | 52m 26s
Celebrate 500 episodes of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW with a multi-platform special that follows the pivotal stories behind some of the series’ most extraordinary finds through all-new interviews with longtime appraisers, guests, antique experts and more!
Aired: 11/04/19
Expires: 01/04/21Video has closed captioning.
