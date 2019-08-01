Ancient Skies

Finding the Center

Episode 2 | 55m 14s

Episode two of this landmark series delves further into our ancient understanding of the skies above. After exploring the mysterious creatures living at the edge of the world, we follow the story of our earth as it takes shape and a place in the cosmos in the minds of great astronomers and scientists including Ptolemy, Copernicus and Galileo.

Aired: 07/31/19

Expires: 09/11/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.
Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: Ancient Skies Finding the Center

Now Showing

Ancient Skies

Finding the Center

Episode two charts our efforts to give the earth shape and place in the cosmos.

Ep2 | 55m 14s

Finding the Center

Ep2 | 55m 14s

Video thumbnail: Ancient Skies Gods and Monsters

Ancient Skies

Gods and Monsters

Explore the earliest origins of our relationship with the skies.

Ep1 | 55m 15s

Gods and Monsters

Ep1 | 55m 15s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Ancient Skies Earth-Centered Cosmos

Ancient Skies

Earth-Centered Cosmos

Explore Ptolemy's earth-centered model of the cosmos.

Clip: Ep2 | 1m 58s

Earth-Centered Cosmos

Clip: Ep2 | 1m 58s

Video thumbnail: Ancient Skies Galileo's Discoveries

Ancient Skies

Galileo's Discoveries

Take an in depth look at the celestial bodies discovered by Galileo.

Clip: Ep2 | 2m 38s

Galileo's Discoveries

Clip: Ep2 | 2m 38s

Video thumbnail: Ancient Skies Episode 2 Preview | Finding the Center

Ancient Skies

Episode 2 Preview | Finding the Center

Episode two charts our efforts to give the earth shape and place in the cosmos.

Preview: Ep2 | 30s

Episode 2 Preview | Finding the Center

Preview: Ep2 | 30s

Video thumbnail: Ancient Skies The Edge of the World

Ancient Skies

The Edge of the World

Explore the Greek myth of Odysseus.

Clip: Ep2 | 1m 52s

The Edge of the World

Clip: Ep2 | 1m 52s

See All Extras

You Might Also Like

NOVA
Nature
Secrets of the Dead
Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World
Eons
Deep Look