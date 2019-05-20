First Horse Warriors
Season 46 Episode 9 | 53m 9s
Horse riding played a key role in human expansion and civilization. But when and how did people first master these animals? Scientists use archeology and genetics to uncover clues about the first horse riders and how they shaped the world.
Aired: 05/15/19
Expires: 06/12/19Video has closed captioning.
Buy Now:
Problems Playing Video?
Building Pharaoh's Chariot
A team uncovers the advanced engineering behind an ancient Egyptian war machine.
Chinese Chariot Revealed
A team of experts rebuild an ancient battle chariot to help uncover its design secrets.
Saving the World's Only True Wild Horses
The Przewalski's horse would have gone extinct were it not for three Dutch activists.
Scientists Discover that Horses Are More Expressive Than Chimps
Horses are more expressive than we once thought.
Episode Links
National corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Draper. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the David H. Koch Fund for Science, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS viewers.