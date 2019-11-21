For Sama
Season 2019 Episode 19 | 1h 24m 18s
In a time of conflict and darkness in her home in Aleppo, Syria, one young woman kept her camera rolling — while falling in love, getting married, having a baby and saying goodbye as her city crumbled. The award-winning documentary unfolds as a love letter from filmmaker and young mother Waad al-Kateab to her daughter — Sama.
Aired: 11/19/19Video has closed captioning.
