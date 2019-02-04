Foreign Bodies
Season 3 Episode 4 | 53m 2s
When Albert leaves the Palace for Cambridge, Victoria faces the traumatic impact of a cholera epidemic on the streets of London.
Aired: 02/03/19
Expires: 02/17/19Video has closed captioning.
