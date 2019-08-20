Nature

Fox Tales

Season 36 Episode 2 | 53m 29s

Discover the red fox, an intelligent and adaptable canid that is thriving in cities and pushing northward into the territory of its arctic cousins.

Aired: 10/11/17

Expires: 09/30/19

Rating: NR

Major support for NATURE is provided by the Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, the Anderson Family Fund, the Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Rosalind P. Walter, the Halmi Family in memory of Robert Halmi, Sr., Sandra Atlas Bass, Doris R. and Robert J. Thomas, the Hite Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, the Arlene and Milton D. Berkman Philanthropic Fund, the Sun Hill Family Foundation, the M. & H. Sommer Foundation, Ron Hull, the Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, by PBS, and by Viewers Like You.

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Nature Arctic Foxes Break Filmmaker's Camera

Nature

Arctic Foxes Break Filmmaker's Camera

Motion sensor cameras are no match for mischievous foxes!

Clip: S36 Ep2 | 1m 44s

Arctic Foxes Break Filmmaker's Camera

Clip: S36 Ep2 | 1m 44s

Video thumbnail: Nature Fox Tales

Nature

Fox Tales

Discover the red fox, an intelligent and adaptable canid.

Preview: S36 Ep2 | 34s

Fox Tales

Preview: S36 Ep2 | 34s

Video thumbnail: Nature Young Foxes Fight for Social Dominance

Nature

Young Foxes Fight for Social Dominance

These sly little rascals aren't playing around!

Clip: S36 Ep2 | 3m 3s

Young Foxes Fight for Social Dominance

Clip: S36 Ep2 | 3m 3s

Video thumbnail: Nature Making of Fox Tales

Nature

Making of Fox Tales

Behind the Scenes of Fox Tales

Clip: S36 Ep2 | 2m 46s

Making of Fox Tales

Clip: S36 Ep2 | 2m 46s

Video thumbnail: Nature Growing Up Red

Nature

Growing Up Red

In this short video, follow the development of Red fox kits--from small and blind den-dwel

Clip: S36 Ep2 | 2m 19s

Growing Up Red

Clip: S36 Ep2 | 2m 19s

Video thumbnail: Nature Gardens on the Tundra

Nature

Gardens on the Tundra

Find out how foxes are helping create lush gardens on the barren Arctic tundra.

Clip: S36 Ep2 | 1m 34s

Gardens on the Tundra

Clip: S36 Ep2 | 1m 34s

