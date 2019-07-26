Ancient Skies

Gods and Monsters

Episode 1 | 55m 15s

In this episode we explore the origins of our relationship with the skies. From our earliest ancestors we discover how we used the skies to navigate and tell time, and how we gave religious significance to the things we saw in it. We finish on the cusp of a revolution that gave birth to modern science.

Aired: 07/24/19

Expires: 09/11/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.
Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: Ancient Skies Gods and Monsters

Now Showing

Ancient Skies

Gods and Monsters

Explore the earliest origins of our relationship with the skies.

Ep1 | 55m 15s

Gods and Monsters

Ep1 | 55m 15s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Ancient Skies Episode 1 Preview | Gods and Monsters

Ancient Skies

Episode 1 Preview | Gods and Monsters

Explore the earliest origins of our relationship with the skies.

Preview: Ep1 | 30s

Episode 1 Preview | Gods and Monsters

Preview: Ep1 | 30s

Video thumbnail: Ancient Skies Celestial Alignment

Ancient Skies

Celestial Alignment

Astronomer Phil Plait explains how ancient civilizations aligned their buildings.

Clip: Ep1 | 2m 3s

Celestial Alignment

Clip: Ep1 | 2m 3s

Video thumbnail: Ancient Skies The Enuma Elis

Ancient Skies

The Enuma Elis

Get a glimpse into the world's oldest complete creation story through animation.

Clip: Ep1 | 1m 45s

The Enuma Elis

Clip: Ep1 | 1m 45s

Video thumbnail: Ancient Skies The Story of Icarus

Ancient Skies

The Story of Icarus

Ancient Skies recounts the Ancient Greek myth of Icarus through detailed animation.

Clip: Ep1 | 3m 5s

The Story of Icarus

Clip: Ep1 | 3m 5s

See All Extras

You Might Also Like

NOVA
Nature
Secrets of the Dead
Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World
Eons
Deep Look