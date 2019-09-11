POV

Grit

A multinational natural gas drilling company is believed to be responsible for the displacement of 60,000 people in an East Java village left submerged by a tsunami of mud. Fed up with the company's delayed cleanup, Dian, a politically active teenager, galvanizes her neighbors to fight against the corporate powers accused of one of the largest environmental disasters in recent history.

POV Shorts: The Changing Same

One man runs a marathon in hopes of lifting the veil of racial terror in his town.

S32 Ep201 | 24m 36s

Grit

An East Java village seeks reparations from the corporation that buried their town in mud.

S32 Ep10 | 53m 18s

Farmsteaders

The Nolans return home to save their family’s farm from industrial agriculture extinction.

S32 Ep9 | 53m 24s

Happy Winter

A vanity fair of beach goers hide behind the memory of their compromised social status.

S32 Ep8 | 51m 24s

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Ten-year-old Oleg's life is turned upside down by the on-going war in Eastern Ukraine.

S32 Ep7 | 52m 58s

Inventing Tomorrow

Teen innovators prepare for the largest convening of high school scientists in the world.

S32 Ep6 | 1h 22m 38s

Bisbee '17

A town commemorates the 100th anniversary of the deportation of 1,200 immigrant miners.

S32 Ep4 | 1h 50m 48s

The Gospel of Eureka

A town of Christians and drag queens step into the spotlight to dismantle stereotypes.

S32 Ep2 | 1h 10m 39s

Roll Red Roll

Roll Red Roll exposes the culture at the root of high school sexual assault in America.

S32 Ep1 | 1h 18m 18s

Trailer | Grit

An East Java village seeks reparations from the corporation that buried their town in mud.

Preview: S32 Ep10 | 2m 3s

