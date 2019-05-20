Independent Lens

Harvest Season

Season 20 Episode 18 | 1h 19m 48s

A story usually hidden behind a more glamorous front, Harvest Season probes the lives of the multigenerational Latinos, temporary laborers, and permanent residents intimately connected to the production of premium wines in the Napa and Sonoma regions of Northern California — in the midst of one of the most dramatic grape harvests in recent memory.

Aired: 05/13/19

Expires: 06/12/19

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.
