Call the Midwife

Holiday Special 2018

Season 8 Episode 0 | 1h 25m 17s

See what happens when a new nun and four Chinese orphans arrive unexpectedly at Nonnatus House, causing both joy and chaos for the midwives. Meanwhile, Mother  Superior falls ill, and it’s time for a new spiritual leader to be elected.

Aired: 12/25/18

Expires: 01/24/19

Rating: TV-14

Video has closed captioning.
Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2018

Now Showing

Call the Midwife

Holiday Special 2018

See how some unexpected Christmas visitors cause joy and chaos for the midwives.

S8 Ep0 | 1h 25m 17s

Holiday Special 2018

S8 Ep0 | 1h 25m 17s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Call the Midwife Moving to Hospitals

Call the Midwife

Moving to Hospitals

A check-in with an expecting mom reveals a new push to move deliveries to hospitals.

Clip: S8 Ep0 | 1m 21s

Moving to Hospitals

Clip: S8 Ep0 | 1m 21s

Video thumbnail: Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2018 Preview

Call the Midwife

Holiday Special 2018 Preview

See how some unexpected Christmas visitors cause joy and chaos for the midwives.

Preview: S8 Ep0 | 30s

Holiday Special 2018 Preview

Preview: S8 Ep0 | 30s

Video thumbnail: Call the Midwife Visiting Mother Superior

Call the Midwife

Visiting Mother Superior

Sister Julienne meets Mother Superior at her bedside.

Clip: S8 Ep0 | 2m 38s

Visiting Mother Superior

Clip: S8 Ep0 | 2m 38s

Video thumbnail: Call the Midwife Mother House Calls

Call the Midwife

Mother House Calls

Sister Julienne shares the bad news about Mother Superior.

Clip: S8 Ep0 | 2m 30s

Mother House Calls

Clip: S8 Ep0 | 2m 30s

See All

You Might Also Like

Poldark
The Durrells in Corfu
The Woman in White
Jamestown
Victoria
Downton Abbey