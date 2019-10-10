Hollywood Royalty
Season 6 Episode 1 | 52m 41s
Three actors born into Hollywood royalty discover branches of their family trees that have been hidden from the public eye--and meet a cast of characters every bit as dramatic as the people they themselves have played on camera.
Aired: 10/08/19
Expires: 11/05/19Video has closed captioning.
