Finding Your Roots

Hollywood Royalty

Season 6 Episode 1 | 52m 41s

Three actors born into Hollywood royalty discover branches of their family trees that have been hidden from the public eye--and meet a cast of characters every bit as dramatic as the people they themselves have played on camera.

Aired: 10/08/19

Expires: 11/05/19

Rating: TV-PG

Anjelica Huston, Mia Farrow, and Isabella Rosselini learn their family histories.

Anjelica Huston, Mia Farrow, and Isabella Rosselini learn their family histories.

Henry Lewis Gates Jr. reveals a shocking story about Mia's grandparents.

Henry Lewis Gates Jr. Reveals Isabella's surprise celebrity cousin.

Anjelica learns that her 5th Great Grandfather freed his slaves in his last will.

