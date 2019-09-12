Magical Land of Oz

Human

Episode 3 | 54m 51s

An exploration of Australia’s mesmerizing wildlife and how they’ve adapted to survive in the human environment, including a flamboyant dancing peacock spider in a suburban garden.

Aired: 09/11/19

Expires: 10/09/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: Magical Land of Oz Ocean

Magical Land of Oz

Ocean

A natural history exploration of Australia’s magical coasts and islands.

Ep2 | 54m 50s

Ocean

Ep2 | 54m 50s

Video thumbnail: Magical Land of Oz Land

Magical Land of Oz

Land

An exploration of the curious and wonderful wildlife unique to Australia.

Ep1 | 55m 19s

Land

Ep1 | 55m 19s

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Magical Land of Oz Episode 3 Preview | Human

Magical Land of Oz

Episode 3 Preview | Human

An exploration of Australia’s wildlife that have adapted to live in the human environment.

Preview: Ep3 | 30s

Episode 3 Preview | Human

Preview: Ep3 | 30s

Video thumbnail: Magical Land of Oz Brushtail Possums Fight for Trees In a Melbourne Park

Magical Land of Oz

Brushtail Possums Fight for Trees In a Melbourne Park

In the parks of Melbourne, brushtail possums are common.

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 51s

Brushtail Possums Fight for Trees In a Melbourne Park

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 51s

Video thumbnail: Magical Land of Oz Water Dragons

Magical Land of Oz

Water Dragons

In a park in central Brisbane a male water dragon tries to show dominance.

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 45s

Water Dragons

Clip: Ep3 | 1m 45s

Video thumbnail: Magical Land of Oz Peacock Spiders Mating Rituals

Magical Land of Oz

Peacock Spiders Mating Rituals

A male peacock spider tries to impress a potential mate with a dance.

Clip: Ep3 | 3m 28s

Peacock Spiders Mating Rituals

Clip: Ep3 | 3m 28s

