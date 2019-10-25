Intelligent Lives
Season 7 Episode 12 | 1h 13m 7s
INTELLIGENT LIVES follows three young adults with intellectual disabilities: Micah, Naieer and Naomie, who, with the support of family, educators and colleagues, work toward a future marked with increased inclusion and independence. Their lives challenge staid notions of intelligence as they navigate high school, college and the workforce. Narrated by Academy Award-winning actor, Chris Cooper.
Aired: 10/22/19
Expires: 11/21/19Video has closed captioning.
