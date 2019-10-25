America ReFramed

Intelligent Lives

Season 7 Episode 12 | 1h 13m 7s

INTELLIGENT LIVES follows three young adults with intellectual disabilities: Micah, Naieer and Naomie, who, with the support of family, educators and colleagues, work toward a future marked with increased inclusion and independence. Their lives challenge staid notions of intelligence as they navigate high school, college and the workforce. Narrated by Academy Award-winning actor, Chris Cooper.

Aired: 10/22/19

Expires: 11/21/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.
Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

Major funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Additional funding provided by the Wyncote Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, The Reva & David Logan Foundation and the Park Foundation.

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: America ReFramed Intelligent Lives

Now Showing

America ReFramed

Intelligent Lives

Three young adults with intellectual disabilities work toward inclusion and independence.

S7 Ep12 | 1h 13m 7s

Intelligent Lives

S7 Ep12 | 1h 13m 7s

Video thumbnail: America ReFramed The Unafraid

America ReFramed

The Unafraid

A humanizing portrait of DACA students banned from Georgia's top public universities.

S7 Ep11 | 1h 27m 5s

The Unafraid

S7 Ep11 | 1h 27m 5s

Video thumbnail: America ReFramed Struggle & Hope

America ReFramed

Struggle & Hope

The stories, and fight, of the residents of the last remaining all-Black towns in the U.S.

S7 Ep4 | 57m 11s

Struggle & Hope

S7 Ep4 | 57m 11s

Video thumbnail: America ReFramed Detroit 48202: Conversations Along a Postal Route

America ReFramed

Detroit 48202: Conversations Along a Postal Route

Exploring the rise, demise and contested resurgence of Detroit, America's "motor city."

S7 Ep3 | 1h 24m 57s

Detroit 48202: Conversations Along a Postal Route

S7 Ep3 | 1h 24m 57s

Video thumbnail: America ReFramed Pyne Poynt

America ReFramed

Pyne Poynt

A Camden, NJ resident leads a charge to reclaim Pyne Poynt Park for the community's youth.

S7 Ep2 | 1h 19m 31s

Pyne Poynt

S7 Ep2 | 1h 19m 31s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: America ReFramed Intelligent Lives | Trailer

America ReFramed

Intelligent Lives | Trailer

Three young adults with intellectual disabilities work toward inclusion and independence.

Preview: S7 Ep12 | 1m 6s

Intelligent Lives | Trailer

Preview: S7 Ep12 | 1m 6s

Video thumbnail: America ReFramed Intelligent Lives | Promo

America ReFramed

Intelligent Lives | Promo

Three young adults with intellectual disabilities work toward inclusion and independence.

Preview: S7 Ep12 | 30s

Intelligent Lives | Promo

Preview: S7 Ep12 | 30s

See All Extras

More Indie Films Shows

PBS Online Film Festival
POV
Independent Lens
Film School Shorts
Doc World
REEL SOUTH