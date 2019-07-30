Inventing Tomorrow
Season 32 Episode 6 | 1h 22m 38s
Passionate teenage innovators from around the globe create cutting-edge solutions to confront the world’s environmental threats—found right in their own backyards—while navigating the doubts and insecurities that mark adolescence. These inspiring teens prepare their projects for the largest convening of high school scientists in the world: the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.
Aired: 07/29/19
