Country Music

“The Rub” (Beginnings – 1933)

Episode 1 | 1h 51m 30s

Episode 1 | See how what was first called “hillbilly music” reaches new audiences through phonographs and radio, and launches the careers of country music’s first big stars, the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers.

Aired: 09/15/19

Expires: 10/06/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.

Buy Now:

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

Funding for Country Music was provided by Bank of America, the Annenberg Foundation, the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, Belmont University, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Rosalind P. Walter and by members of ‘The Better Angels Society,’ including: The Blavatnik Family Foundation, the Schwartz/Reisman Foundation, the Pfeil Foundation, Diane and Hal Brierley, John and Catherine Debs, the Fullerton Family Charitable Fund, the Perry and Donna Golkin Family Foundation, Jay Alix and Una Jackman, Mercedes T. Bass, Fred and Donna Seigel, Gilchrist and Amy Berg, James R. Berdell Foundation, David Bonderman, Deborah P. and Jonathan T. Dawson, Senator Bill and Tracy Frist, Susan and David Kreisman, Rocco and Debby Landesman, Lillian Lovelace, John and Leslie McQuown, Mindy's Hope Foundation, the Segal Family Foundation, Michelle Smith. ﻿Major funding was provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS.

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: Country Music Spanish Version | "I Can’t Stop Loving You”

Country Music

Spanish Version | "I Can’t Stop Loving You”

Visit Memphis during the era of rockabilly, and see how Patsy Cline rises to stardom.

Ep12 | 1h 50m 53s

Spanish Version | "I Can’t Stop Loving You”

Ep12 | 1h 50m 53s

Video thumbnail: Country Music Spanish Version | “The Hillbilly Shakespeare”

Country Music

Spanish Version | “The Hillbilly Shakespeare”

Meet the country stars of post-war America, including the Hillbilly Shakespeare.

Ep11 | 1h 53m 15s

Spanish Version | “The Hillbilly Shakespeare”

Ep11 | 1h 53m 15s

Video thumbnail: Country Music Spanish Version | “Hard Times”

Country Music

Spanish Version | “Hard Times”

Nashville transforms into Music City as America falls for singing cowboys and Texas Swing.

Ep10 | 1h 52m 49s

Spanish Version | “Hard Times”

Ep10 | 1h 52m 49s

Video thumbnail: Country Music Spanish Version | “The Rub”

Country Music

Spanish Version | “The Rub”

So-called “hillbilly music” reaches new listeners and launches its first stars’ careers.

Ep9 | 1h 51m 30s

Spanish Version | “The Rub”

Ep9 | 1h 51m 30s

Video thumbnail: Country Music “Don’t Get Above Your Raisin’” (1984 – 1996)Passport

Country Music

“Don’t Get Above Your Raisin’” (1984 – 1996)

Country music works to stay true to its roots as the genre skyrockets to new heights.

Ep8 | 1h 54m 3s

“Don’t Get Above Your Raisin’” (1984 – 1996)

Ep8 | 1h 54m 3s

Video thumbnail: Country Music “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way?” (1973 – 1983)Passport

Country Music

“Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way?” (1973 – 1983)

Witness a vibrant era in country music, thanks to mainstream crossovers and a new sound.

Ep7 | 2h 19m 24s

“Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way?” (1973 – 1983)

Ep7 | 2h 19m 24s

Video thumbnail: Country Music "Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” (1968 – 1972)Passport

Country Music

"Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” (1968 – 1972)

Learn what draws artists like Bob Dylan to Nashville as the Vietnam War rages.

Ep6 | 1h 51m 17s

"Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” (1968 – 1972)

Ep6 | 1h 51m 17s

Video thumbnail: Country Music “The Sons and Daughters of America” (1964 – 1968)Passport

Country Music

“The Sons and Daughters of America” (1964 – 1968)

New country artists like Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride reflect a changing America.

Ep5 | 1h 54m 9s

“The Sons and Daughters of America” (1964 – 1968)

Ep5 | 1h 54m 9s

Video thumbnail: Country Music “I Can’t Stop Loving You” (1953 – 1963)

Country Music

“I Can’t Stop Loving You” (1953 – 1963)

Visit Memphis during the era of rockabilly, and see how Patsy Cline rises to stardom.

Ep4 | 1h 50m 53s

“I Can’t Stop Loving You” (1953 – 1963)

Ep4 | 1h 50m 53s

Video thumbnail: Country Music “The Hillbilly Shakespeare” (1945 – 1953)

Country Music

“The Hillbilly Shakespeare” (1945 – 1953)

Meet the country stars of post-war America, including the Hillbilly Shakespeare.

Ep3 | 1h 53m 15s

“The Hillbilly Shakespeare” (1945 – 1953)

Ep3 | 1h 53m 15s

Video thumbnail: Country Music “Hard Times” (1933 – 1945)

Country Music

“Hard Times” (1933 – 1945)

Nashville transforms into Music City as America falls for singing cowboys and Texas Swing.

Ep2 | 1h 52m 49s

“Hard Times” (1933 – 1945)

Ep2 | 1h 52m 49s

Video thumbnail: Country Music “The Rub” (Beginnings – 1933)

Now Showing

Country Music

“The Rub” (Beginnings – 1933)

So-called “hillbilly music” reaches new listeners and launches its first stars’ careers.

Ep1 | 1h 51m 30s

“The Rub” (Beginnings – 1933)

Ep1 | 1h 51m 30s

See All Episodes

More From This Collection

Video thumbnail: Country Music "Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” (1968 – 1972)Passport

Country Music

"Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” (1968 – 1972)

Learn what draws artists like Bob Dylan to Nashville as the Vietnam War rages.

Ep6 | 1h 51m 17s

"Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” (1968 – 1972)

Ep6 | 1h 51m 17s

Video thumbnail: Country Music “Hard Times” (1933 – 1945)

Country Music

“Hard Times” (1933 – 1945)

Nashville transforms into Music City as America falls for singing cowboys and Texas Swing.

Ep2 | 1h 52m 49s

“Hard Times” (1933 – 1945)

Ep2 | 1h 52m 49s

Video thumbnail: Country Music “The Hillbilly Shakespeare” (1945 – 1953)

Country Music

“The Hillbilly Shakespeare” (1945 – 1953)

Meet the country stars of post-war America, including the Hillbilly Shakespeare.

Ep3 | 1h 53m 15s

“The Hillbilly Shakespeare” (1945 – 1953)

Ep3 | 1h 53m 15s

Video thumbnail: Country Music “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way?” (1973 – 1983)Passport

Country Music

“Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way?” (1973 – 1983)

Witness a vibrant era in country music, thanks to mainstream crossovers and a new sound.

Ep7 | 2h 19m 24s

“Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way?” (1973 – 1983)

Ep7 | 2h 19m 24s

Video thumbnail: Country Music “Don’t Get Above Your Raisin’” (1984 – 1996)Passport

Country Music

“Don’t Get Above Your Raisin’” (1984 – 1996)

Country music works to stay true to its roots as the genre skyrockets to new heights.

Ep8 | 1h 54m 3s

“Don’t Get Above Your Raisin’” (1984 – 1996)

Ep8 | 1h 54m 3s

Video thumbnail: Country Music “The Sons and Daughters of America” (1964 – 1968)Passport

Country Music

“The Sons and Daughters of America” (1964 – 1968)

New country artists like Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride reflect a changing America.

Ep5 | 1h 54m 9s

“The Sons and Daughters of America” (1964 – 1968)

Ep5 | 1h 54m 9s

Video thumbnail: Country Music “I Can’t Stop Loving You” (1953 – 1963)

Country Music

“I Can’t Stop Loving You” (1953 – 1963)

Visit Memphis during the era of rockabilly, and see how Patsy Cline rises to stardom.

Ep4 | 1h 50m 53s

“I Can’t Stop Loving You” (1953 – 1963)

Ep4 | 1h 50m 53s

See All
Country Music Slideshow

Feature

Country Music Slideshow

View Photos

Explore Ken Burns Shows

Ken Burns
College Behind Bars
The Mayo Clinic
The Vietnam War | Broadcast Version
Defying The Nazis: The Sharps' War
JACKIE ROBINSON