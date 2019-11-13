FRONTLINE

Kids Caught in the Crackdown/Iraq's Secret Sex Trade

Season 2019 Episode 18 | 54m 18s

In an investigation with The Associated Press, FRONTLINE examines the widespread consequences — and business — of the mass confinement of migrant children. The documentary details the traumatic stories of migrant children detained under President Trump’s immigration policies. Also in this two-part hour, a report on the sexual exploitation of women and girls in Iraq.

Aired: 11/12/19

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.
Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation, the Park Foundation, The John and Helen Glessner Family Trust, and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation.

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Kids Caught in the Crackdown/Iraq's Secret Sex Trade

Now Showing

FRONTLINE

Kids Caught in the Crackdown/Iraq's Secret Sex Trade

A 2-part hour on mass confinement of migrant children and sexual exploitation in Iraq.

S2019 Ep18 | 54m 18s

Kids Caught in the Crackdown/Iraq's Secret Sex Trade

S2019 Ep18 | 54m 18s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE In the Age of AI

FRONTLINE

In the Age of AI

In a 2-hour documentary, FRONTLINE explores the promise and perils of AI.

S2019 Ep17 | 1h 54m 16s

In the Age of AI

S2019 Ep17 | 1h 54m 16s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Fire in Paradise

FRONTLINE

Fire in Paradise

A year after the devastating Camp Fire, who’s to blame and why was it so catastrophic?

S2019 Ep16 | 54m 18s

Fire in Paradise

S2019 Ep16 | 54m 18s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Zero Tolerance

FRONTLINE

Zero Tolerance

How Trump turned immigration into a powerful political weapon that fueled division.

S2019 Ep15 | 54m 18s

Zero Tolerance

S2019 Ep15 | 54m 18s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE On The President's Orders

FRONTLINE

On The President's Orders

With unprecedented access, an on-the-ground look at President Duterte's deadly drug war.

S2019 Ep14 | 54m 48s

On The President's Orders

S2019 Ep14 | 54m 48s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

FRONTLINE

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

FRONTLINE investigates the rise of Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

S2019 Ep13 | 1h 54m 48s

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

S2019 Ep13 | 1h 54m 48s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Flint's Deadly Water

FRONTLINE

Flint's Deadly Water

Investigating the deadly toll from the Flint water crisis.

S2019 Ep12 | 54m 47s

Flint's Deadly Water

S2019 Ep12 | 54m 47s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Sex Trafficking in America

FRONTLINE

Sex Trafficking in America

Unimaginable stories of young women coerced into prostitution.

S2019 Ep11 | 54m 48s

Sex Trafficking in America

S2019 Ep11 | 54m 48s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Supreme Revenge

FRONTLINE

Supreme Revenge

Inside the no-holds-barred war for control of the Supreme Court.

S2019 Ep10 | 54m 47s

Supreme Revenge

S2019 Ep10 | 54m 47s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Trump's Trade War

FRONTLINE

Trump's Trade War

The inside story of President Trump’s gamble to confront China over trade.

S2019 Ep9 | 54m 45s

Trump's Trade War

S2019 Ep9 | 54m 45s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE The Last Survivors

FRONTLINE

The Last Survivors

Some of the last survivors of the Holocaust talk about its lingering impact.

S2019 Ep8 | 54m 48s

The Last Survivors

S2019 Ep8 | 54m 48s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE The Abortion Divide

FRONTLINE

The Abortion Divide

Stories of women dealing with unplanned pregnancies in a community divided over abortion.

S2019 Ep7 | 54m 47s

The Abortion Divide

S2019 Ep7 | 54m 47s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Kids Caught in the Crackdown

FRONTLINE

Kids Caught in the Crackdown

FRONTLINE and The Associated Press investigate the mass confinement of migrant children.

Clip: S2019 Ep18 | 26m 54s

Kids Caught in the Crackdown

Clip: S2019 Ep18 | 26m 54s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE "Kids Caught in the Crackdown" - Preview

FRONTLINE

"Kids Caught in the Crackdown" - Preview

The traumatic stories of migrant children detained under Trump’s immigration policies.

Preview: S2019 Ep18 | 31s

"Kids Caught in the Crackdown" - Preview

Preview: S2019 Ep18 | 31s

Video thumbnail: FRONTLINE Iraq's Secret Sex Trade

FRONTLINE

Iraq's Secret Sex Trade

A report on the sexual exploitation of women and girls in Iraq.

Clip: S2019 Ep18 | 27m 7s

Iraq's Secret Sex Trade

Clip: S2019 Ep18 | 27m 7s

See All Extras

More News and Public Affairs Shows

PBS NewsHour
Retro Report on PBS
Washington Week
Amanpour and Company
To The Contrary
Firing Line