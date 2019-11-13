Kids Caught in the Crackdown/Iraq's Secret Sex Trade
Season 2019 Episode 18 | 54m 18s
In an investigation with The Associated Press, FRONTLINE examines the widespread consequences — and business — of the mass confinement of migrant children. The documentary details the traumatic stories of migrant children detained under President Trump’s immigration policies. Also in this two-part hour, a report on the sexual exploitation of women and girls in Iraq.
Aired: 11/12/19Video has closed captioning.
