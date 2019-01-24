Kīlauea: Hawaiʻi on Fire
Season 46 Episode 3 | 53m 21s
Hawaiʻi’s Kīlauea volcano erupted in 2018, sending rivers of lava through communities and into the sea. Join scientists and local residents as they investigate the frightening spike in volcanic activity that turned an island paradise into an inferno.
Aired: 01/23/19
Expires: 02/20/19Video has closed captioning.
