Great Performances

Kinky Boots

Season 47 Episode 10 | 2h 7m 44s

Rejoice with the Tony Award-winning high-heeled hit musical with songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein about an unexpected duo that embraces their differences to create an extraordinary line of shoes.

Aired: 11/29/19

Expires: 12/27/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.
GREAT PERFORMANCES is made possible by the Irene Diamond Fund, Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, The Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Rosalind P. Walter, The Agnes Varis Trust, The Starr Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Lenore Hecht Foundation, Abra Prentice Foundation, The Lewis Sonny Turner Fund for Dance, Jody and John Arnhold, Anne Ray Charitable Trust, and PBS.

Great Performances

Kinky Boots

The Tony-winning musical about friendship and fabulous shoes with songs by Cyndi Lauper.

S47 Ep10 | 2h 7m 44s

Great Performances

"Stilettos Leave 'Em Reeling"

Lola shows Charlie the power of the heel.

Clip: S47 Ep10 | 1m 40s

Great Performances

"Everybody Say Yeah"

Charlie "says yeah" to start manufacturing stilettos for men.

Clip: S47 Ep10 | 1m 10s

Great Performances

The Story Behind the Making of the “Kinky Boots”

Broadway dancer-turned-shoe designer Phil LaDuca on creating the Kinky Boot.

Clip: S47 Ep10 | 3m 34s

Great Performances

Kinky Boots Preview

The Tony-winning musical about friendship and fabulous shoes with songs by Cyndi Lauper.

Preview: S47 Ep10 | 32s

