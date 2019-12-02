Kinky Boots
Season 47 Episode 10 | 2h 7m 44s
Rejoice with the Tony Award-winning high-heeled hit musical with songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein about an unexpected duo that embraces their differences to create an extraordinary line of shoes.
Aired: 11/29/19
Expires: 12/27/19Video has closed captioning.
