We'll Meet Again

Korean War Brothers in Arms

Season 2 Episode 4 | 55m

Join Ann Curry as Korean War veterans search for their brothers in arms. One wants to show his gratitude to two lieutenants who inspired him to be brave in battle, and the other hopes to thank a friend who boosted his spirits aboard a hospital ship.

Aired: 12/25/18

Expires: 01/22/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.
Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: We'll Meet Again Korean War Brothers in Arms

Now Showing

We'll Meet Again

Korean War Brothers in Arms

Korean War veterans look for fellow servicemen from nearly 70 years ago.

S2 Ep4 | 55m

Korean War Brothers in Arms

S2 Ep4 | 55m

Video thumbnail: We'll Meet Again Great Alaskan Earthquake

We'll Meet Again

Great Alaskan Earthquake

Alaskans track down fellow survivors of a catastrophic 1964 earthquake.

S2 Ep3 | 54m 31s

Great Alaskan Earthquake

S2 Ep3 | 54m 31s

Video thumbnail: We'll Meet Again Surviving the HolocaustPassport

We'll Meet Again

Surviving the Holocaust

Holocaust survivors search for those who gave them hope in their darkest days.

S2 Ep2 | 54m 59s

Surviving the Holocaust

S2 Ep2 | 54m 59s

Video thumbnail: We'll Meet Again Saved in VietnamPassport

We'll Meet Again

Saved in Vietnam

Two Vietnam veterans search for the heroes who saved them five decades ago.

S2 Ep1 | 54m 1s

Saved in Vietnam

S2 Ep1 | 54m 1s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: We'll Meet Again Remembering TJ

We'll Meet Again

Remembering TJ

Tony remembers his friend TJ.

Clip: S2 Ep4 | 4m 23s

Remembering TJ

Clip: S2 Ep4 | 4m 23s

Video thumbnail: We'll Meet Again Jim's Enlistment in the Marines

We'll Meet Again

Jim's Enlistment in the Marines

Jim describes his upbringing and enlistment in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Clip: S2 Ep4 | 3m 7s

Jim's Enlistment in the Marines

Clip: S2 Ep4 | 3m 7s

Video thumbnail: We'll Meet Again Searching the National Archives

We'll Meet Again

Searching the National Archives

Jim begins his search at the National Archives.

Clip: S2 Ep4 | 2m 51s

Searching the National Archives

Clip: S2 Ep4 | 2m 51s

Video thumbnail: We'll Meet Again Episode 4 Preview | Korea Brothers in Arms

We'll Meet Again

Episode 4 Preview | Korea Brothers in Arms

Korean War veterans look for fellow servicemen from nearly 70 years ago.

Preview: S2 Ep4 | 30s

Episode 4 Preview | Korea Brothers in Arms

Preview: S2 Ep4 | 30s

Video thumbnail: We'll Meet Again The Heroic Lieutenants

We'll Meet Again

The Heroic Lieutenants

Jim describes the heroics of the two lieutenants.

Clip: S2 Ep4 | 4m

The Heroic Lieutenants

Clip: S2 Ep4 | 4m

See All

You Might Also Like

Native America
Sinking Cities
Mark Twain Prize
America ReFramed
Origin of Everything
Finding Your Roots