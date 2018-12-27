Korean War Brothers in Arms

We'll Meet AgainKorean War Brothers in Arms Season 2 Episode 4 | 55m Join Ann Curry as Korean War veterans search for their brothers in arms. One wants to show his gratitude to two lieutenants who inspired him to be brave in battle, and the other hopes to thank a friend who boosted his spirits aboard a hospital ship. Aired: 12/25/18 Expires: 01/22/19 Rating: TV-PG Closed CaptioningVideo has closed captioning.checkmarkAdd to WatchlistWatch PreviewProblems Playing Video?Report a ProblemClosed CaptioningShare:Share this video on FacebookFacebookShare this video on TwitterTwitterShare this video on Google PlusGoogleShare this video via EmailE-mailEmbedEmbed Code for this videoEmbed CodeWe'll Meet AgainKorean War Brothers in ArmsSeason 2 Episode 4Width in pixels px Height in pixels px Copied to your clipboardUnable to copyLabelCopy to ClipboardClick to copy embed code for videoCloseCloseReport a ProblemBefore you submit an error, please consult our Troubleshooting Guide.Type of ErrorVideo doesn't loadVideo loads, but doesn't playVideo jumps back/forwardOnly audio is streamingSponsorship playback errorOtherPlease add more detailsCancelSubmit ReportYour report has been successfully submitted. Thank you for helping us improve PBS Video.CloseCloseClose