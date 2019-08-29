Magical Land of Oz

Land

Episode 1 | 55m 19s

An exploration of one of the most magical lands on the planet. Its unique wildlife includes a tree- dwelling kangaroo, a spider that survives underwater and a bird that spreads fire.

Aired: 08/28/19

Rating: TV-PG

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Magical Land of Oz An Eclectus Parrot Defends Her Tree Hollow

Magical Land of Oz

An Eclectus Parrot Defends Her Tree Hollow

Two sulphur crested cockatoos fight a lone eclectus parrot for a tree hollow.

Clip: Ep1 | 1m 46s

An Eclectus Parrot Defends Her Tree Hollow

Clip: Ep1 | 1m 46s

Video thumbnail: Magical Land of Oz Episode 1 Preview | Land

Magical Land of Oz

Episode 1 Preview | Land

Burrow into the magical depths of Australian animal life.

Preview: Ep1 | 30s

Episode 1 Preview | Land

Preview: Ep1 | 30s

Video thumbnail: Magical Land of Oz Tree Kangaroos in Queensland Rainforest

Magical Land of Oz

Tree Kangaroos in Queensland Rainforest

An adolescent tree kangaroo tries to return to his mother but is turned away.

Clip: Ep1 | 3m 4s

Tree Kangaroos in Queensland Rainforest

Clip: Ep1 | 3m 4s

