FRONTLINE

Left Behind America

Season 36 Episode 16 | 54m 48s

Dayton, Ohio was once a hub for innovation and industry, before businesses shut down or moved away. Then came the Great Recession. In its aftermath, part-time, low-wage work rather than full-time work with benefits has often become the new normal in cities like Dayton. FRONTLINE and ProPublica go inside one American city’s struggle to recover.

Aired: 09/11/18

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.

