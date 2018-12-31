Great Performances

Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood

Season 46 Episode 9 | 2h 19m 15s

In honor of Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday, Tanglewood—the famed summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra—dedicated its entire 2018 season to the iconic composer, conductor, performer, educator and humanitarian.

Aired: 12/28/18

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.
