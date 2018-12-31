Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood

Great PerformancesLeonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood Season 46 Episode 9 | 2h 19m 15s In honor of Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday, Tanglewood—the famed summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra—dedicated its entire 2018 season to the iconic composer, conductor, performer, educator and humanitarian. Aired: 12/28/18 Rating: NR Closed CaptioningVideo has closed captioning.checkmarkAdd to WatchlistWatch PreviewProblems Playing Video?Report a ProblemClosed CaptioningShare:Share this video on FacebookFacebookShare this video on TwitterTwitterShare this video on Google PlusGoogleShare this video via EmailE-mailEmbedEmbed Code for this videoEmbed CodeGreat PerformancesLeonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration at TanglewoodSeason 46 Episode 9Width in pixels px Height in pixels px Copied to your clipboardUnable to copyLabelCopy to ClipboardClick to copy embed code for videoCloseCloseReport a ProblemBefore you submit an error, please consult our Troubleshooting Guide.Type of ErrorVideo doesn't loadVideo loads, but doesn't playVideo jumps back/forwardOnly audio is streamingSponsorship playback errorOtherPlease add more detailsCancelSubmit ReportYour report has been successfully submitted. Thank you for helping us improve PBS Video.CloseCloseClose