"Letters from Baghdad" is the story of a true original, Gertrude Bell, sometimes called the female "Lawrence of Arabia." More influential and famous in her day than her colleague Lawrence, Bell was an explorer, spy, archaeologist and diplomat who helped shape the Middle East after World War I and established the Iraq Museum, infamously ransacked in 2003. Aired: 12/11/18