Season 31 Episode 6 | 53m 14s

For 20 years, Lindy has lived with an unbearable feeling of guilt. Committed to fulfilling her civic duty, Lindy sat on a jury with 11 other jurors that handed down the death penalty to a Mississippi man convicted in a double homicide. But an overwhelming feeling of regret compels Lindy to track down her fellow jurors and tackle an oft-politicized issue with humor and sincere curiosity.

Aired: 07/16/18

Expires: 08/16/18

Rating: NR

Lindy starts a journey looking for the 11 jurors with whom she sentenced a man to death.

S31 Ep6 | 53m 14s

The Worker's Cup

In Qatar, migrant workers for the 2022 World Cup compete in their own soccer tournament.

S31 Ep5 | 1h 22m 45s

Brimstone & Glory

A plunge into the fire of Tultepec, Mexico, the site of the National Pyrotechnic Festival.

S31 Ep4 | 52m 59s

Singing With Angry Bird

A Korean opera singer leads his children’s choir to produce a musical in India.

S31 Ep3 | 52m 49s

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Bill Nye is on a mission to stop the spread of anti-scientific thinking.

S31 Ep1 | 1h 23m 20s

Extras From This Episode

Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2 - There Are No Answers

This is the first conversation that Lindy has with a fellow jury member about the trial.

Clip: S31 Ep6 | 3m 32s

Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2 - Pebbles and Ripples

We hear Lindy reflecting on the lessons she has gained from her fellow jurors.

Clip: S31 Ep6 | 2m 12s

Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2 - Jury Foreman

The conversation with the jury foreman offers further perspectives on the death penalty.

Clip: S31 Ep6 | 5m 41s

Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2 - You Have To Live With It

An exchange between Lindy, Allen and Allen’s wife.

Clip: S31 Ep6 | 3m 33s

Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2 - It's Been So Long

This clip offers the viewpoint of a juror who has little memory of sitting on the jury.

Clip: S31 Ep6 | 4m 18s

Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2: Teaser

Lindy starts a journey looking for the 11 jurors with whom she sentenced a man to death.

Preview: S31 Ep6 | 1m 12s

Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2: Trailer

Lindy starts a journey looking for the 11 jurors with whom she sentenced a man to death.

Preview: S31 Ep6 | 1m 46s

