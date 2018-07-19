Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
For 20 years, Lindy has lived with an unbearable feeling of guilt. Committed to fulfilling her civic duty, Lindy sat on a jury with 11 other jurors that handed down the death penalty to a Mississippi man convicted in a double homicide. But an overwhelming feeling of regret compels Lindy to track down her fellow jurors and tackle an oft-politicized issue with humor and sincere curiosity.