Look Who's Driving

Season 46 Episode 19 | 53m 21s

After years of anticipation, autonomous vehicles are now being tested on public roads around the world. As ambitious innovators race to develop what they see as the next high-tech pot of gold, some experts warn there are still daunting challenges ahead, including how to train artificial intelligence to be better than humans at making life-and-death decisions. How do self-driving cars work?

Aired: 10/23/19

Expires: 11/20/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.

