Look Who's Driving
Season 46 Episode 19 | 53m 21s
After years of anticipation, autonomous vehicles are now being tested on public roads around the world. As ambitious innovators race to develop what they see as the next high-tech pot of gold, some experts warn there are still daunting challenges ahead, including how to train artificial intelligence to be better than humans at making life-and-death decisions. How do self-driving cars work?
Aired: 10/23/19
Expires: 11/20/19Video has closed captioning.
Ethics and Self-Driving Cars
How do we program moral decision-making into autonomous vehicles?
Three Tasks Driverless Cars Need to Learn
There’s a lot going on ‘under the hood’ of a self-driving car.
The Self-Driving Uber Crash—What Does It Mean?
For the first time, an autonomous vehicle has struck and killed a human.
The Transportation Revolution Is Happening Faster Than You Think
The convergence of autonomy, ride sharing, and electrification promises to radically chang
