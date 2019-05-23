Lost Viking Army
Season 46 Episode 10 | 53m 9s
Bioarchaeologists investigate a ninth-century mass grave in a rural English village. Will the remains unlock the mystery of the “Great Heathen Army,” a legendary Viking fighting force that once invaded England?
Aired: 05/22/19
Aired: 05/22/19
Secrets of the Viking Sword
A modern-day swordsmith reverse engineers the ultimate weapon of the Middle Ages.
The Volga Trade Route
The Vikings may have trekked all the way to Iran in search of crucible steel.
Mitochondrial DNA Proves Women Were Instrumental Viking Colonizers
The Vikings were adventurous sea-faring women, too.
A New Viking Site Could Rewrite the Story of the ‘Great Heathen Army’
A newly uncovered site might solve the mystery of where thousands of Vikings spent winter.
