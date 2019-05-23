NOVA

Lost Viking Army

Season 46 Episode 10 | 53m 9s

Bioarchaeologists investigate a ninth-century mass grave in a rural English village. Will the remains unlock the mystery of the “Great Heathen Army,” a legendary Viking fighting force that once invaded England?

Aired: 05/22/19

Expires: 06/19/19

National corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Draper. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the David H. Koch Fund for Science, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS viewers.

