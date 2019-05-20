Churchill Downs Racetrack, Hour 2
Season 23 Episode 14 | 52m 29s
Discover first-place finds with ANTIQUES ROADSHOW at Churchill Downs Racetrack, including a 1966 MGM Grinch figure, a Georgian & Victorian mourning jewelry collection, and a Larson Bros. symphonic harp mandolin. Which appraisal is $70,000-$90,000?
Aired: 05/13/19
