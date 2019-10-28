Enjoy the latest content from your local PBS station
Amina feels defeated in the immediate wake of the Joshua West scandal. Duncan gets unwelcome news from the Prime Minister. Leona is approached by a source with a particular interest in James. Peter's support proves valuable to Amina, and Holly makes a bold move.
We’ve got the scoop! Get to know Charlotte Riley, David Suchet, Ben Chaplin, Ellie Kendrick and other stars of Press. Learn where you’ve seen them before, and read all about the real-life investigating they did to prepare for their roles as modern day newspaper reporters and editors.