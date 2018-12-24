The Great British Baking Show

Masterclass

Season 5 Episode 11 | 54m 51s

Mary and Paul demonstrate step by step baking tips for a handful recipes. This Masterclass features Rum Baba, Eight-Strand Plaited Loaf, Treacle Tart, Crème Caramel, Spun Sugar, and Hand-Raised Pies.

Aired: 12/15/18

Expires: 01/12/19

Rating: NR

Video thumbnail: The Great British Baking Show The FinalPassport

The Great British Baking Show

The Final

After weeks of pastries, cakes, and bread, three bakers have made it to the Final.

S5 Ep10 | 53m 56s

The Final

S5 Ep10 | 53m 56s

Video thumbnail: The Great British Baking Show PatisseriePassport

The Great British Baking Show

Patisserie

There are only four bakers left vying for a place in the much sought after final.

S5 Ep9 | 54m 21s

Patisserie

S5 Ep9 | 54m 21s

Video thumbnail: The Great British Baking Show BiscuitsPassport

The Great British Baking Show

Biscuits

It’s the biscuit-based quarter final, and the challenges are on another level.

S5 Ep8 | 54m 21s

Biscuits

S5 Ep8 | 54m 21s

Video thumbnail: The Great British Baking Show Sweet DoughPassport

The Great British Baking Show

Sweet Dough

Facing three sweet dough challenges, the bakers start their campaign with Signature buns.

S5 Ep7 | 54m 21s

Sweet Dough

S5 Ep7 | 54m 21s

Video thumbnail: The Great British Baking Show PuddingsPassport

The Great British Baking Show

Puddings

This week, it’s all about puddings.

S5 Ep6 | 54m 21s

Puddings

S5 Ep6 | 54m 21s

Video thumbnail: The Great British Baking Show PiesPassport

The Great British Baking Show

Pies

This week, the bakers turn their attention to pies.

S5 Ep5 | 54m 21s

Pies

S5 Ep5 | 54m 21s

Video thumbnail: The Great British Baking Show DessertsPassport

The Great British Baking Show

Desserts

The bakers get their dessert as they face three challenges all designed for a sweet tooth.

S5 Ep4 | 54m 21s

Desserts

S5 Ep4 | 54m 21s

Video thumbnail: The Great British Baking Show TartsPassport

The Great British Baking Show

Tarts

The remaining 10 bakers do their best to wow Paul and Mary with their tartes tartin.

S5 Ep3 | 54m 21s

Tarts

S5 Ep3 | 54m 21s

Video thumbnail: The Great British Baking Show BreadPassport

The Great British Baking Show

Bread

Eleven bakers attempt to make bread-- flatbread, plaited loaves, and bagels.

S5 Ep2 | 54m 21s

Bread

S5 Ep2 | 54m 21s

Video thumbnail: The Great British Baking Show CakePassport

The Great British Baking Show

Cake

The first episode is all about cake and the pressure is on from the very first challenge.

S5 Ep1 | 54m 21s

Cake

S5 Ep1 | 54m 21s

