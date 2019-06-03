By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
MONROVIA, INDIANA is a film by documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman, airing on PBS. Monrovia, Indiana, (population 1,063) is primarily a farming community in mid-America. Wiseman’s film explores the day-to-day experiences living and working in Monrovia, with emphasis on community organizations and institutions, religion and daily life in this farming community.