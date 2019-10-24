Moving Planet

Enjoy the latest content from your local PBS station
Use My List to save your favorite shows and videos for later
Sync your viewing history and pick up where you left off on any device
By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cameras in space tell stories of life on our planet from a brand new perspective. Our planet is constantly on the move; from individual animals to powerful weather systems. Follow an elephant family struggling through drought and marvel as thousands of Shaolin Kung-Fu students perform in perfect synchronicity.