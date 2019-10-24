Life from Above

Moving Planet

Episode 1 | 54m 39s

Cameras in space tell stories of life on our planet from a brand new perspective. Our planet is constantly on the move; from individual animals to powerful weather systems. Follow an elephant family struggling through drought and marvel as thousands of Shaolin Kung-Fu students perform in perfect synchronicity.

Aired: 10/23/19

Expires: 11/20/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.

Buy Now:

Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: Life from Above Moving Planet

Now Showing

Life from Above

Moving Planet

Cameras in space reveal the greatest, most beautiful and powerful movements on our planet.

Ep1 | 54m 39s

Moving Planet

Ep1 | 54m 39s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Life from Above Episode 1 Preview | Moving Planet

Life from Above

Episode 1 Preview | Moving Planet

Cameras in space reveal the greatest, most beautiful and powerful movements on our planet.

Preview: Ep1 | 30s

Episode 1 Preview | Moving Planet

Preview: Ep1 | 30s

Video thumbnail: Life from Above Solar Eclipse

Life from Above

Solar Eclipse

A total solar eclipse creates a shadow across the United States.

Clip: Ep1 | 1m 11s

Solar Eclipse

Clip: Ep1 | 1m 11s

Video thumbnail: Life from Above Elephants Struggling Through Drought

Life from Above

Elephants Struggling Through Drought

In Africa, a family of elephants struggle through a severe drought.

Clip: Ep1 | 2m 34s

Elephants Struggling Through Drought

Clip: Ep1 | 2m 34s

See All Extras

More Science and Nature Shows

Nature
NOVA
Wild Metropolis
Animal Babies: First Year on Earth
Secrets of the Dead
Eons