American Masters

N. Scott Momaday: Words From a Bear

Season 33 Episode 12 | 1h 23m 6s

Delve into the enigmatic life and mind of the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and poet N. Scott Momaday, best known for “House Made of Dawn” and a formative voice of the Native American Renaissance in art and literature.

Aired: 11/18/19

Expires: 12/16/19

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.

Buy Now:

Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

Major support for American Masters is provided by AARP. Additional funding is provided by Rosalind P. Walter, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Ellen and James S. Marcus, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, The Blanche & Irving Laurie Foundation, Vital Projects Fund, Cheryl and Philip Milstein Family, The André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, Lenore Hecht Foundation, Michael & Helen Schaffer Foundation, and public television viewers.

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: American Masters N. Scott Momaday: Words From a Bear

Now Showing

American Masters

N. Scott Momaday: Words From a Bear

Delve into the enigmatic life of Pulitzer Prize-winning author and poet N. Scott Momaday

S33 Ep12 | 1h 23m 6s

N. Scott Momaday: Words From a Bear

S33 Ep12 | 1h 23m 6s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Rothko: Pictures Must Be Miraculous

American Masters

Rothko: Pictures Must Be Miraculous

Discover the art world giant whose color fields changed art history and now fetch millions

S33 Ep11 | 53m 11s

Rothko: Pictures Must Be Miraculous

S33 Ep11 | 53m 11s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Raúl Juliá: The World’s a StagePassport

American Masters

Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage

Explore a versatile Puerto Rican actor whose work on stage & screen shook the world.

S33 Ep10 | 1h 23m 32s

Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage

S33 Ep10 | 1h 23m 32s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Worlds of Ursula K. Le GuinPassport

American Masters

Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin

Explore the legacy of the feminist author who transformed U.S. literature with her science

S33 Ep9 | 53m 25s

Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin

S33 Ep9 | 53m 25s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Terrence McNally: Every Act of LifePassport

American Masters

Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life

Explore four-time Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally's work in theater.

S33 Ep8 | 1h 22m 18s

Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life

S33 Ep8 | 1h 22m 18s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Robert Shaw – Man of Many VoicesPassport

American Masters

Robert Shaw – Man of Many Voices

Trace the journey of one of America’s greatest choral music conductors.

S33 Ep7 | 53m 11s

Robert Shaw – Man of Many Voices

S33 Ep7 | 53m 11s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Garry Winogrand: All Things are PhotographablePassport

American Masters

Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable

Discover the life and work of Garry Winogrand.

S33 Ep6 | 1h 23m 11s

Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable

S33 Ep6 | 1h 23m 11s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the PeoplePassport

American Masters

Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People

Discover the man behind the award.

S33 Ep5 | 1h 24m 17s

Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People

S33 Ep5 | 1h 24m 17s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Holly Near: Singing for Our LivesPassport

American Masters

Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives

Experience the power of song in the struggle for equality through feminist Holly Near.

S33 Ep4 | 53m 51s

Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives

S33 Ep4 | 53m 51s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Charley Pride: I’m Just MePassport

American Masters

Charley Pride: I’m Just Me

Follow the country music superstar’s journey from segregated Mississippi to Nashville.

S33 Ep3 | 53m 11s

Charley Pride: I’m Just Me

S33 Ep3 | 53m 11s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be MePassport

American Masters

Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me

The first major film documentary of the life and art of entertainer Sammy Davis Jr.

S33 Ep2 | 1h 39m 32s

Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me

S33 Ep2 | 1h 39m 32s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Decoding WatsonPassport

American Masters

Decoding Watson

Scientist James Watson, the man behind the Double Helix, confronts his complex legacy.

S33 Ep1 | 1h 23m 26s

Decoding Watson

S33 Ep1 | 1h 23m 26s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: American Masters Indigenous Groups at the Forefront of Climate Action

American Masters

Indigenous Groups at the Forefront of Climate Action

N. Scott Momaday discusses the Native American tradition of protecting our planet.

Clip: S33 Ep12 | 1m 52s

Indigenous Groups at the Forefront of Climate Action

Clip: S33 Ep12 | 1m 52s

Video thumbnail: American Masters The First Native American to Win the Pulitzer

American Masters

The First Native American to Win the Pulitzer

Jeff Bridges, Robert Redford, and others explain the importance of Momaday's writing.

Clip: S33 Ep12 | 2m 43s

The First Native American to Win the Pulitzer

Clip: S33 Ep12 | 2m 43s

Video thumbnail: American Masters Words From a Bear | Trailer

American Masters

Words From a Bear | Trailer

Delve into the enigmatic life of Pulitzer Prize-winning author and poet N. Scott Momaday

Preview: S33 Ep12 | 29s

Words From a Bear | Trailer

Preview: S33 Ep12 | 29s

See All Extras
American Masters Podcast

New episodes every Wednesday

American Masters Podcast

Listen & Share

More History Shows

Country Music
Finding Your Roots
American Experience
Secrets of the Dead
Origin of Everything
The Greeks