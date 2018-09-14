Nature

Wild France

Season 33 Episode 7 | 54m 11s

France is known for its delicious food and wines, great art and architecture and celebrated culture of all kinds. But there’s another side to this popular destination that is not as visible, its wild side. Deep in the French countryside, it is possible for the adventurous to spot brown bears, wild boar, griffon vultures or wolves.

Aired: 01/07/15

Expires: 10/10/18

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.
Video thumbnail: Nature Wild France - Preview

Nature

Wild France - Preview

Airs Wednesday, January 7, 2015 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Check your local listings.

Preview: S33 Ep7 | 45s

Wild France - Preview

Preview: S33 Ep7 | 45s

Video thumbnail: Nature Female Badger Looks for Love

Nature

Female Badger Looks for Love

A female European badger finds a home to rear pups--and a mate to father them.

Clip: S33 Ep7 | 3m 3s

Female Badger Looks for Love

Clip: S33 Ep7 | 3m 3s

