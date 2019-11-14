Nature's Biggest Beasts
Season 38 Episode 7 | 52m 58s
Discover the ingenious strategies that nature’s biggest beasts employ to conquer their environments, from the Komodo dragon with a deadly bite to the tallest giraffe to the bird-eating Armored ground cricket. These are their epic survival stories.
Aired: 11/13/19
Expires: 12/11/19Video has closed captioning.
