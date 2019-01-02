Live From Lincoln Center

New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve with Renee Fleming

Season 43 Episode 5 | 1h 26m 42s

A New Year’s Eve tradition continues with the New York Philharmonic, led by new music director Jaap van Zweden, welcoming opera great Renée Fleming for a festive evening of music. From the waltzes of Johann Strauss II to musical pearls from Stephen Sondheim and film composer Alexandre Desplat, Fleming and the Philharmonic conjure the elegance and sparkle of a night at the Ball. Kelli O’Hara hosts

Aired: 12/31/18

Expires: 01/14/19

Rating: TV-G

Video has closed captioning.
Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: Live From Lincoln Center New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve with Renee Fleming

Now Showing

Live From Lincoln Center

New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve with Renee Fleming

Ring in 2019 with the New York Philharmonic, Renee Fleming, and Jaap van Zweden.

S43 Ep5 | 1h 26m 42s

New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve with Renee Fleming

S43 Ep5 | 1h 26m 42s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Live From Lincoln Center New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve with Renée Fleming

Live From Lincoln Center

New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve with Renée Fleming

Ring in the new year with the New York Philharmonic, Renée Fleming, and Jaap van Zweden.

Preview: S43 Ep5 | 30s

New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve with Renée Fleming

Preview: S43 Ep5 | 30s

See All

You Might Also Like

Austin City Limits
Bluegrass Underground
Great Performances
David Holt's State of Music
Civilizations
It's Lit!