New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve with Renee Fleming
Season 43 Episode 5 | 1h 26m 42s
A New Year’s Eve tradition continues with the New York Philharmonic, led by new music director Jaap van Zweden, welcoming opera great Renée Fleming for a festive evening of music. From the waltzes of Johann Strauss II to musical pearls from Stephen Sondheim and film composer Alexandre Desplat, Fleming and the Philharmonic conjure the elegance and sparkle of a night at the Ball. Kelli O’Hara hosts