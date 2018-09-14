NOVA

Iceman Reborn

Season 43 Episode 5 | 52m 52s

Watch as Otzi, a 5000-year-old mummy, is brought to life and preserved with 3D modeling.

Aired: 02/17/16

Expires: 10/04/18

Rating: NR

Video has closed captioning.

