Iceman Reborn
Season 43 Episode 5 | 52m 52s
Watch as Otzi, a 5000-year-old mummy, is brought to life and preserved with 3D modeling.
Aired: 02/17/16
Expires: 10/04/18Video has closed captioning.
How did Ötzi the Iceman, who lived 5300 years ago, sharpen his ax?
