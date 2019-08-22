NOVA

Why Sharks Attack

Season 41 Episode 11 | 53m 40s

In recent years, an unusual spate of deadly shark attacks has gripped Australia, resulting in five deaths in ten months. At the same time, great white sharks have begun appearing in growing numbers off the beaches of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, not far from the waters where Steven Spielberg filmed the ultimate shark fright film, Jaws.

Aired: 05/07/14

Expires: 09/18/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.

Buy Now:

Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

Episode Links

National corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Draper. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the David H. Koch Fund for Science, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS viewers.

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: NOVA First Man on the MoonPassport

NOVA

First Man on the Moon

He risked his life for the nation and became a world icon, but who was Neil Armstrong?

S41 Ep22 | 53m 10s

First Man on the Moon

S41 Ep22 | 53m 10s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Emperor's Ghost ArmyPassport

NOVA

Emperor's Ghost Army

Explore the buried clay warriors, chariots, and bronze weapons of China’s first emperor.

S41 Ep20 | 52m 52s

Emperor's Ghost Army

S41 Ep20 | 52m 52s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Bigger Than T. rexPassport

NOVA

Bigger Than T. rex

Meet Spinosaurus—the lost killer of the Cretaceous.

S41 Ep19 | 53m 9s

Bigger Than T. rex

S41 Ep19 | 53m 9s

Video thumbnail: NOVA First Air WarPassport

NOVA

First Air War

How did fighter planes evolve from rickety biplanes into deadly machines during WWI?

S41 Ep18 | 52m 22s

First Air War

S41 Ep18 | 52m 22s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Ben Franklin's BalloonsPassport

NOVA

Ben Franklin's Balloons

Experts recreate the French's daring first manned flights, which Franklin had chronicled.

S41 Ep17 | 52m 52s

Ben Franklin's Balloons

S41 Ep17 | 52m 52s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Vaccines—Calling the Shots

NOVA

Vaccines—Calling the Shots

Examine the science behind vaccinations and the risks of opting out.

S41 Ep14 | 53m 10s

Vaccines—Calling the Shots

S41 Ep14 | 53m 10s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Why Sharks Attack

Now Showing

NOVA

Why Sharks Attack

Will analyzing the hunting instincts of this endangered predator reduce deadly attacks?

S41 Ep11 | 53m 40s

Why Sharks Attack

S41 Ep11 | 53m 40s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Killer TyphoonPassport

NOVA

Killer Typhoon

What made Haiyan so destructive, and how can we prepare for the next monster storm?

S41 Ep6 | 52m 52s

Killer Typhoon

S41 Ep6 | 52m 52s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Great Cathedral MysteryPassport

NOVA

Great Cathedral Mystery

Master craftsmen explore how Florence’s monumental dome was built nearly 600 years ago.

S41 Ep5 | 52m 37s

Great Cathedral Mystery

S41 Ep5 | 52m 37s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Zeppelin Terror AttackPassport

NOVA

Zeppelin Terror Attack

Discover how Germany’s Zeppelins rained fiery terror on London in World War I.

S41 Ep2 | 52m 52s

Zeppelin Terror Attack

S41 Ep2 | 52m 52s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Alien Planets RevealedPassport

NOVA

Alien Planets Revealed

Are we alone—and if not, what might the inhabitants of far-flung worlds look like?

S41 Ep1 | 53m 7s

Alien Planets Revealed

S41 Ep1 | 53m 7s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: NOVA Why Sharks Attack Preview

NOVA

Why Sharks Attack Preview

Will analyzing the hunting instincts of this endangered predator reduce deadly attacks?

Preview: S41 Ep11 | 30s

Why Sharks Attack Preview

Preview: S41 Ep11 | 30s

See All Extras

You Might Also Like

Nature
Secrets of the Dead
Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World
Eons
Deep Look
Rivers of Life