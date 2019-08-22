Why Sharks Attack
Season 41 Episode 11 | 53m 40s
In recent years, an unusual spate of deadly shark attacks has gripped Australia, resulting in five deaths in ten months. At the same time, great white sharks have begun appearing in growing numbers off the beaches of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, not far from the waters where Steven Spielberg filmed the ultimate shark fright film, Jaws.
Aired: 05/07/14
Expires: 09/18/19Video has closed captioning.
Buy Now:
Problems Playing Video?
Episode Links
National corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Draper. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the David H. Koch Fund for Science, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS viewers.