Nowhere to Hide follows male nurse Nori Sharif through five years of dramatic change in one of the world’s most dangerous and inaccessible areas: the “triangle of death” in central Iraq. Initially filming stories of survivors and the hope of a better future as U.S. and Coalition troops retreat from Iraq in 2011, conflicts continue with Iraqi militias and the simultaneous rise of ISIS.