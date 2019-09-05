Magical Land of Oz

Ocean

Episode 2 | 54m 50s

A natural history exploration of Australia’s magical coasts and islands where three oceans create the perfect environment for whales, giant cuttlefish and sharks.

Aired: 09/04/19

Expires: 10/02/19

Rating: TV-PG

An exploration of the curious and wonderful wildlife unique to Australia.

Ep1 | 55m 19s

Extras From This Episode

The giant cuttlefish population is on the increase.

Clip: Ep2 | 3m 34s

Migaloo is Australia’s most well-known humpback whale.

Clip: Ep2 | 2m

In Western Australia a huge shoal of sardines creates a massive bait ball.

Clip: Ep2 | 2m 59s

A natural history exploration of Australia’s magical coasts and islands.

Preview: Ep2 | 30s

