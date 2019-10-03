Nature

Octopus: Making Contact

Season 38 Episode 1 | 53m 14s

The octopus is the closest we may get to meeting an alien. They evolved from a common cousin more than 500 million years ago, but are also intelligent creatures with proven problem-solving abilities. So what happens when you invite an eight-legged alien into your living room? This documentary follows marine biologist David Scheel as he tracks his evolving relationship with his own octopus.

Aired: 10/02/19

Expires: 10/30/19

Rating: TV-G

Video has closed captioning.
Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: Nature Baby Cephalopods' First Moments

Nature

Baby Cephalopods' First Moments

Watch as baby octopuses and squid hatch from their eggs.

Clip: S38 Ep1 | 2m 31s

Baby Cephalopods' First Moments

Clip: S38 Ep1 | 2m 31s

Video thumbnail: Nature An Octopus' Coconut Home

Nature

An Octopus' Coconut Home

This octopus has devised an ingenious way to create a moveable shelter.

Clip: S38 Ep1 | 2m 29s

An Octopus' Coconut Home

Clip: S38 Ep1 | 2m 29s

Video thumbnail: Nature Can a teenager befriend an octopus?

Nature

Can a teenager befriend an octopus?

See the playful relationship between Laurel and an octopus.

Clip: S38 Ep1 | 1m 57s

Can a teenager befriend an octopus?

Clip: S38 Ep1 | 1m 57s

Video thumbnail: Nature Octopus: Making Contact Preview

Nature

Octopus: Making Contact Preview

An Alaskan professor raises an octopus in his home.

Preview: S38 Ep1 | 35s

Octopus: Making Contact Preview

Preview: S38 Ep1 | 35s

Video thumbnail: Nature Octopus Dreaming

Nature

Octopus Dreaming

Watch the brilliant color changes of a sleeping octopus.

Clip: S38 Ep1 | 1m 48s

Octopus Dreaming

Clip: S38 Ep1 | 1m 48s

