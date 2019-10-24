Nature

Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 1: Paradise

Season 38 Episode 4 | 53m 44s

Experience the wildlife of the Okavango Delta, an unlikely oasis and lush paradise in Southern Africa that connects and supports a wide array of creatures. Lions chase elephants, who chase hippos, who chase crocodiles. F. Murray Abraham narrates.

Aired: 10/23/19

Expires: 11/20/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.

