Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 2: Limbo
Season 38 Episode 5 | 53m 44s
Delve into the landscape and wildlife of the “Middle World,” the delta of the Okavango River. In the most dynamic and lively part of the river, long caravans of elephants travel along the water, and Pied kingfishers hover before diving in for fish and frogs. Hyena and warthog families share neighboring dens, helping each other by keeping an eye on threatening predators.
Aired: 10/30/19
Aired: 10/30/19
