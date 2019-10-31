Nature

Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 2: Limbo

Season 38 Episode 5 | 53m 44s

Delve into the landscape and wildlife of the “Middle World,” the delta of the Okavango River. In the most dynamic and lively part of the river, long caravans of elephants travel along the water, and Pied kingfishers hover before diving in for fish and frogs. Hyena and warthog families share neighboring dens, helping each other by keeping an eye on threatening predators.

Aired: 10/30/19

Expires: 11/27/19

Rating: TV-PG

Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, the Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, the Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Rosalind P. Walter, Sandra Atlas Bass, Doris R. and Robert J. Thomas, The Hite Foundation, Gary and Christy Roeber, The Sun Hill Family Foundation in memory of Susan and Edwin Malloy, The Arlene and Milton D. Berkman Philanthropic Fund, the Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, the Anderson Family Fund, The M. & H. Sommer Foundation, Ron Hull, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, by PBS, and by Viewers Like You.

Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 1: Paradise

Nature

Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 1: Paradise

Experience the array of wildlife of the Okavango Delta.

S38 Ep4 | 53m 44s

Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 1: Paradise

S38 Ep4 | 53m 44s

Undercover in the Jungle

Nature

Undercover in the Jungle

Go undercover in the untouched Amazon jungle & meet some of the most incredible creatures.

S38 Ep3 | 53m 14s

Undercover in the Jungle

S38 Ep3 | 53m 14s

The Serengeti Rules

Nature

The Serengeti Rules

Meet the pioneering group of scientists who transformed our understanding of ecology.

S38 Ep2 | 53m 14s

The Serengeti Rules

S38 Ep2 | 53m 14s

Octopus: Making Contact

Nature

Octopus: Making Contact

The octopus is the closest we may get to meeting an alien.

S38 Ep1 | 53m 14s

Octopus: Making Contact

S38 Ep1 | 53m 14s

Extras From This Episode

Hyena and Warthog Families Share a Home

Nature

Hyena and Warthog Families Share a Home

Watch a family of hyenas and warthogs share a den.

Clip: S38 Ep5 | 2m 32s

Hyena and Warthog Families Share a Home

Clip: S38 Ep5 | 2m 32s

Inside NATURE - Making of Okavango: River of Dreams | Part 2

Nature

Inside NATURE - Making of Okavango: River of Dreams | Part 2

Filmmakers Dereck and Beverly Joubert show the process of filming episode two.

Clip: S38 Ep5 | 10m 1s

Inside NATURE - Making of Okavango: River of Dreams | Part 2

Clip: S38 Ep5 | 10m 1s

Bushbaby Snacks on Insects

Nature

Bushbaby Snacks on Insects

The Southern Lesser Galago is perfectly adapted to hunt insects at night.

Clip: S38 Ep5 | 1m 30s

Bushbaby Snacks on Insects

Clip: S38 Ep5 | 1m 30s

The Rarest Antelope in the World

Nature

The Rarest Antelope in the World

Watch a standoff between a one-of-a-kind antelope, wild dogs, and hippos.

Clip: S38 Ep5 | 3m 18s

The Rarest Antelope in the World

Clip: S38 Ep5 | 3m 18s

Elephants Mourn A Killed Buffalo

Nature

Elephants Mourn A Killed Buffalo

A group of elephants takes offense when a pride of lions kills a water buffalo.

Clip: S38 Ep5 | 1m 38s

Elephants Mourn A Killed Buffalo

Clip: S38 Ep5 | 1m 38s

Okavango: River of Dreams - Limbo - Preview

Nature

Okavango: River of Dreams - Limbo - Preview

Delve into the landscape and wildlife of the delta of the Okavango River.

Preview: S38 Ep5 | 35s

Okavango: River of Dreams - Limbo - Preview

Preview: S38 Ep5 | 35s

More From This Collection

Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 1: Paradise

Nature

Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 1: Paradise

Experience the array of wildlife of the Okavango Delta.

S38 Ep4 | 53m 44s

Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 1: Paradise

S38 Ep4 | 53m 44s

