Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 3: Inferno

Season 38 Episode 6 | 53m 14s

Discover the landscape and wildlife of the Lower Okavango River, where the land is baked dry by the scorching sun of the Kalahari Desert and animals must adapt to the extreme environment.

Aired: 11/06/19

Expires: 12/04/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video thumbnail: Nature Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 2: Limbo

Nature

Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 2: Limbo

Delve into the landscape and wildlife of the delta of the Okavango River.

S38 Ep5 | 53m 44s

Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 2: Limbo

S38 Ep5 | 53m 44s

Video thumbnail: Nature Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 1: Paradise

Nature

Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 1: Paradise

Experience the array of wildlife of the Okavango Delta.

S38 Ep4 | 53m 44s

Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 1: Paradise

S38 Ep4 | 53m 44s

Video thumbnail: Nature Undercover in the Jungle

Nature

Undercover in the Jungle

Go undercover in the untouched Amazon jungle & meet some of the most incredible creatures.

S38 Ep3 | 53m 14s

Undercover in the Jungle

S38 Ep3 | 53m 14s

Video thumbnail: Nature The Serengeti RulesPassport

Nature

The Serengeti Rules

Meet the pioneering group of scientists who transformed our understanding of ecology.

S38 Ep2 | 53m 14s

The Serengeti Rules

S38 Ep2 | 53m 14s

Video thumbnail: Nature Octopus: Making ContactPassport

Nature

Octopus: Making Contact

The octopus is the closest we may get to meeting an alien.

S38 Ep1 | 53m 14s

Octopus: Making Contact

S38 Ep1 | 53m 14s

Video thumbnail: Nature Inside NATURE - Making of Okavango: River of Dreams | Part 3

Nature

Inside NATURE - Making of Okavango: River of Dreams | Part 3

Dereck and Beverly Joubert take us behind the camera for the filming of the final episode.

Clip: S38 Ep6 | 10m

Video thumbnail: Nature Flamingos Feed After the Rains

Nature

Flamingos Feed After the Rains

The salty rainwater in the Okavango attracts a flock of flamingos.

Clip: S38 Ep6 | 1m 57s

Video thumbnail: Nature Mama Leopard Uses Sausage Tree to Hunt

Nature

Mama Leopard Uses Sausage Tree to Hunt

This leopard mother has devised a clever way to ambush prey.

Clip: S38 Ep6 | 2m 41s

Video thumbnail: Nature Meerkats Meet Migrating Zebras

Nature

Meerkats Meet Migrating Zebras

A family of meerkats watches as zebras migrate south in the Okavango.

Clip: S38 Ep6 | 1m 22s

Video thumbnail: Nature Lions Take Down Warthogs

Nature

Lions Take Down Warthogs

A pride of lions has no trouble hunting warthogs in their territory.

Clip: S38 Ep6 | 2m

Video thumbnail: Nature Okavango: River of Dreams - Inferno - Preview

Nature

Okavango: River of Dreams - Inferno - Preview

Discover the Lower Okavango River, where the land is baked dry by the Kalahari Desert sun.

Preview: S38 Ep6 | 35s

Video thumbnail: Nature Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 1: Paradise

Nature

Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 1: Paradise

Experience the array of wildlife of the Okavango Delta.

S38 Ep4 | 53m 44s

Video thumbnail: Nature Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 2: Limbo

Nature

Okavango: River of Dreams - Episode 2: Limbo

Delve into the landscape and wildlife of the delta of the Okavango River.

S38 Ep5 | 53m 44s

