On Her Shoulders
Season 32 Episode 5 | 1h 23m 1s
Nadia Murad, a 23-year-old Yazidi, survived genocide and sexual slavery committed by ISIS. Repeating her story to the world, this ordinary girl finds herself thrust onto the international stage as the voice of her people. Away from the podium, she must navigate bureaucracy, fame and people's good intentions.
Aired: 07/22/19
Aired: 07/22/19
