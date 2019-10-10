FRONTLINE

On The President's Orders

Season 2019 Episode 14 | 54m 48s

A searing, on-the-ground look at President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly campaign against suspected drug dealers and users in the Philippines, "On the President's Orders" is told with unprecedented access to the police themselves. It offers a gripping, visually stunning window into the war on drugs — those carrying it out, and those most impacted by it.

Aired: 10/08/19

Rating: NR

Extras From This Episode

Inside Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drug suspects in the Philippines.

