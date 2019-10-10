On The President's Orders
Season 2019 Episode 14 | 54m 48s
A searing, on-the-ground look at President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly campaign against suspected drug dealers and users in the Philippines, "On the President's Orders" is told with unprecedented access to the police themselves. It offers a gripping, visually stunning window into the war on drugs — those carrying it out, and those most impacted by it.
Aired: 10/08/19Video has closed captioning.
