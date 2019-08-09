Ancient Skies

Our Place in the Universe

Episode 3 | 54m 38s

In Episode 3, we complete the puzzle of our ancient skies, collecting the missing pieces required for an accurate model of our universe. We break through the spheres that defined our skies for millennia, abandon the long-held idea of circular orbits, discover new neighbors in our solar system, and begin to comprehend the enormity of our ever-growing universe.

Aired: 08/07/19

Expires: 09/11/19

Rating: TV-PG

Video has closed captioning.
