Pluto and Beyond
Season 46 Episode 1 | 52m 57s
Since it explored Pluto in 2015, the New Horizons spacecraft has been zooming toward NASA’s most distant target yet. Join the mission team as the probe attempts to fly by Ultima Thule, an object 4 billion miles from Earth.
Aired: 01/02/19
