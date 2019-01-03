NOVA

Pluto and Beyond

Season 46 Episode 1 | 52m 57s

Since it explored Pluto in 2015, the New Horizons spacecraft has been zooming toward NASA’s most distant target yet. Join the mission team as the probe attempts to fly by Ultima Thule, an object 4 billion miles from Earth.

Aired: 01/02/19

Expires: 01/30/19

Rating: TV-PG

Watch Preview

Problems Playing Video?

Closed Captioning

Episode Links

More Episodes

Video thumbnail: NOVA Pluto and Beyond

Now Showing

NOVA

Pluto and Beyond

The New Horizons spacecraft zooms toward an object 4 billion miles from Earth.

S46 Ep1 | 52m 57s

Pluto and Beyond

S46 Ep1 | 52m 57s

See All Episodes

Extras From This Episode

Video thumbnail: NOVA Pluto and Beyond Preview

NOVA

Pluto and Beyond Preview

The New Horizons spacecraft zooms toward an object 4 billion miles from Earth.

Preview: S46 Ep1 | 26s

Pluto and Beyond Preview

Preview: S46 Ep1 | 26s

Video thumbnail: NOVA Days Before Flyby, Ultima Thule Still Mysterious

NOVA

Days Before Flyby, Ultima Thule Still Mysterious

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft is about to visit the most distant object ever explored.

Clip: S46 Ep1 | 1m 45s

Days Before Flyby, Ultima Thule Still Mysterious

Clip: S46 Ep1 | 1m 45s

Video thumbnail: NOVA New Horizons Makes Historic Flyby on New Year's Day

NOVA

New Horizons Makes Historic Flyby on New Year's Day

The New Horizons spacecraft made history by conducting the farthest ever flyby.

Clip: S46 Ep1 | 2m 9s

New Horizons Makes Historic Flyby on New Year's Day

Clip: S46 Ep1 | 2m 9s

See All

You Might Also Like

Nature
Sinking Cities
Neanderthal
Eons
Outback
Wonders of Mexico